Abubakar, Omer, Nabeel, Hamza enter BoP Junior Tennis U-12 semifinals

LAHORE – Abubakar Talha, Omer Jawad, Nabeel Ali Qayum and Hamza Ali Rizwan reached the boys/girls U-12 semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinals of the Bank of Punjab Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 here at the PLTA Courts on Wednesday.

In the boys/girls U-12 first quarterfinal, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha played well against Abdur Rehman of AAA Associates and won the encounter 4-2, 4-0. In the other quarterfinals, Omer Jawad overcame Abdul Basit 4-2, 4-1, promising Nabeel Ali Qayum thrashed Eesa Fahad 4-0, 4-0 and Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) outlasted Hashir Ahmad 4-1, 4-0.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles quarterfinals, Abubakar Talha/Abdul Basit beat Xeerak Mustafa/Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-1, Ismail Aftab/Omer Jawad beat Hajra/Fajar Fayyaz 4-1, 4-0, Nabeel Ali Qayum/Abdur Rehman beat Eesa Zohaib/Inam Bari 4-0, 4-0 and Hamza Ali Rizwan/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Aalay Husnain/Eesa Bilal 4-1, 4-1.

In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Muhammad Shayan Afridi beat Hajra 5-3, 4-1 and Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Fajar Fayyaz 4-0. In the boys U-14 doubles quarterfinals, Zain Saeed/Raja Mustafa defeated Muhammad Sohaan Noor/Abubakar Khalil 5-3, 4-1. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-1

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ahmad Nael 7-5, 7-5. In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Zahra Suleman beat Ashtafila Arif 6-1, 7-5. In the boys U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz/Bilal Asim beat Faizan Shahid/Inam Qadir 6-2, 6-2 and Hamza Jawad/Zaeem Ghafoor beat Arman Kamran/Waqas 6-3, 6-2.