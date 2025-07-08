NDMA forecasts elevated flood risk due to heavy monsoon rains in 48 hours

ISLAMABAD – National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an impact-based weather and flood outlook for next 2 days, in view of the enhanced monsoon activity across the country.

Moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, combined with a strong westerly wave, is expected to result in moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall till 10th July 2025, particularly in the catchment areas of all major rivers. These weather conditions are likely to cause both riverine and flash flooding in various regions of Pakistan.

According to NEOC’s forecast, increased water flows are expected in all major rivers including Kabul, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. Currently, low flood levels are being observed at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma on the Indus River, while Taunsa is also expected to reach the low flood mark. River Chenab is likely to experience low flood levels at Marala and Khanki stations.

River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to rise to low flood levels, while Swat and Panjkora Rivers, along with their associated streams and nullahs, may swell due to rainfall in their catchment areas.

River Jhelum, along with its tributaries, is expected to experience elevated inflows, resulting in localized flash floods. Inflows at Mangla Dam on River Jhelum are projected to reach the low flood limit.

In northeastern Punjab, nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range may experience significant increases in water levels, possibly reaching medium flood intensity.

Hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts may once again become active, generating medium to high flows.

In Balochistan, nullahs and seasonal streams in the northeastern districts including Jhal Magsi, Kachi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel are also likely to experience high flows.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the Hunza and Shigar rivers may see increased water discharge, with flash flooding possible in their tributaries, including Hispar, Khunjerab, Shimshal, Braldu, Hushe and Saltoro Rivers.

Residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs are advised to stay vigilant for sudden increases in water levels, particularly at night or during periods of intense rainfall.

Communities are urged to stay informed through official flood alerts and weather warnings. People living in vulnerable areas should identify safe evacuation routes and relocate essential items, vehicles, and livestock to higher and safer locations.

Emergency kits, including food, drinking water, and medical supplies, should be prepared for at least three to five days. District Administration, particularly in northeastern and central Punjab, should ensure the availability and functionality of dewatering pumps to cope with potential urban flooding, NDMA said.