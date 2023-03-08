Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha melt hearts with latest pictures

Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha keep their fans and followers on their toes with a plethora of PDA-filled Instagram posts and engaging vlogs on YouTube.

With Jafry and his wife's romantic gestures continuing to exude couple goals, netizens also love the newlywed couple. They have become one of the most beloved influencer couples amongst Pakistanis around the world. Their latest romantic photoshoot has left fans swooning over their adorable chemistry and enchanting love story.

The pictures showcase Ayesha looking stunning in a pastel yellow dress, with Shahveer sweetly planting a kiss on her cheek. The couple has been praised for their effortless elegance and how they perfectly capture the essence of love in their pictures.

Their devoted fans couldn't help but express their admiration for the couple, commenting on how they have inspired them with their love and relationship. The heartwarming pictures are a true testament to the power of love and the beauty of sharing it with the world. The pictures garnered thousands of likes and heart emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, Jafry is a successful YouTuber with a massive fan following. Ayesha, on the other hand, is a fashion designer by profession and an Instagram influencer as well.

On the work front, Jafry has stepped into acting with his debut web series “Barwaan Khiladi” co-starring Danyal Zafar and Kinza Hashmi.