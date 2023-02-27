Humaima Malick to appear on Shahveer Jafry's podcast

Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer Jafry has started his very own podcast with his cousin-sister, Momina Sundas.

The celebrity siblings, who have been popular for quite sometime on multiple social media platforms, recently announced that a megastar from the Pakistani entertainment industry — whose latest offering broke all previous Pakistani box office records — will be gracing their show.

Jafry invited Lollywood actress Humaima Malick on his YouTube podcast titled ‘Honest Hour’. The social media personality took to Instagram and shared a picture from the set of his show where he posed alongside The Legend of Maula Jatt diva and Sundas with a funny yet startled expression. The picture showed the trio glowing and happy. The Bol actress par excellence radiated elegance in her stunning all-black attire.

Jafry captioned the post, “Guess who showed up to the podcast. It was one of the funniest Episodes. Coming out soon!”

The podcast will be one of Jafry's many ventures that will surely bring entertainment to his millions of fans and followers. The presence of talented celebrities from Lollywood will also add much to the show's grace.

Jafry started his YouTube career in 2013 and shot to fame later on. He is considered one of the most prominent Pakistani YouTubers in the world.

On the work front, Malick was recently seen in Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, Arth - The Destination and The Legend of Maula Jatt.