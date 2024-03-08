Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Reserved seats: SHC accepts SIC plea for hearing

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 8 Mar, 2024
Reserved seats: SHC accepts SIC plea for hearing

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted acceptance to a petition submitted by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) aiming to secure the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities in the province.

The petition, filed by the SIC and supported by independent candidates affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who emerged victorious in the February 8 general elections, was lodged today.

Acknowledging the significance of the matter, the court promptly approved the PTI-backed party’s request for an expedited hearing of the petition.

On March 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the PTI-backed SIC was ineligible for the reserved seats designated for women and minorities.

In response to the electoral body’s decision, the party turned to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to challenge the matter of reserved seats.

On Wednesday, the court halted the swearing-in of lawmakers designated to reserved seats that were denied to the SIC. Additionally, a stay order preventing members from taking their oaths was issued, and the ECP was directed to present its response regarding the matter.

The following day, the PHC extended the stay order on the oath-taking ceremony of lawmakers and summoned Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan to appear before the court at the next hearing.

Simultaneously, the SIC approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday against the ECP’s decision to withhold reserved seats in Punjab.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:05 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

Reserved seats: SHC accepts SIC plea for hearing

10:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz assures PTI of full support to KP govt

08:50 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

International Women's Day being celebrated across world

12:15 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's sons get relief in corruption cases days before return ...

10:51 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gas supply schedule issued for Ramadan

09:21 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Moody’s changes outlook on Pakistan’s banking sector

Pakistan

12:45 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

10:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2024

10th Class Physics Guess Papers 2024

11:18 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

Sindh Police Jobs 2024 - Here's how to apply for Commando and ...

03:49 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Punjab Police Special Branch jobs 2024: Here's how to apply

12:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed ...

03:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Latest update on free laptop, iPad scheme for students in Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

Gold & Silver

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: