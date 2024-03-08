Reserved seats: SHC accepts SIC plea for hearing

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted acceptance to a petition submitted by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) aiming to secure the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities in the province.
The petition, filed by the SIC and supported by independent candidates affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who emerged victorious in the February 8 general elections, was lodged today.
Acknowledging the significance of the matter, the court promptly approved the PTI-backed party’s request for an expedited hearing of the petition.
On March 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the PTI-backed SIC was ineligible for the reserved seats designated for women and minorities.
In response to the electoral body’s decision, the party turned to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to challenge the matter of reserved seats.
On Wednesday, the court halted the swearing-in of lawmakers designated to reserved seats that were denied to the SIC. Additionally, a stay order preventing members from taking their oaths was issued, and the ECP was directed to present its response regarding the matter.
The following day, the PHC extended the stay order on the oath-taking ceremony of lawmakers and summoned Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan to appear before the court at the next hearing.
Simultaneously, the SIC approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday against the ECP’s decision to withhold reserved seats in Punjab.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
