Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital in Jeddah
Share
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a Jeddah hospital on Saturday to undergo medical tests.
According to Saudi Press Agency, King Salman is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said. “May God preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and may he enjoy health and wellness,” the statement said.
King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than two-and-a-half years as the crown prince and deputy premier.
He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.
The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital in Jeddah12:04 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Prices of food commodities increased at Utility Stores11:33 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV MD10:53 AM | 8 May, 2022
- PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ‘skipping’ PA speaker, ...10:17 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf comes out in defence of former first lady Bushra Bibi08:45 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Mansha Pasha's family constructs mosque to honour her late father06:30 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022