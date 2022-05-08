Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital in Jeddah
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 8 May, 2022
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital in Jeddah
Source: @KingSalman (Twitter)
Share

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a Jeddah hospital on Saturday to undergo medical tests.

According to Saudi Press Agency, King Salman is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said. “May God preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and may he enjoy health and wellness,” the statement said.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than two-and-a-half years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.

The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.

More From This Category
Taliban again order Afghan women to cover faces ...
11:20 PM | 7 May, 2022
WHO blames governments for undercounting Covid ...
10:18 AM | 6 May, 2022
Pakistani man shot in Greece in alleged hate crime
08:51 PM | 5 May, 2022
US Secretary of State Blinken contracts Covid-19
12:20 PM | 5 May, 2022
'Swift Response': US forces kickstart large scale ...
10:22 PM | 4 May, 2022
Tallest living woman bags three more world records
08:00 PM | 4 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat responds to Dania Shah’s allegations
09:45 PM | 7 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr