Former Masjid-e-Nabawi Imam from Pakistan passes away in Madinah

MADINAH – Al-Sheikh Qari Muhammad Khalil, former Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi from Pakistan descent, has passed away in Madinah.
Qari Muhammad Khalil, who hailed from Muzaffarabad city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, served as an Imam at the Prophet’s Mosque for many years. He was also the Imam of Masjid al-Quba, the first mosque of Islam.
The funeral prayers of the well-respected figure will be offered after Maghrib prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi. A larger number people are expected to attend the funeral prayers.
Sheikh Muhammad Khaleel Al Qari, May Allah have mercy on him and grant him the highest place in Jannah.
People across the world, including Pakistan, have expressed sadness over his demise.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of former Imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-al-Nabawi Al-Sheikh Qari Muhammed Khalil.
In his condolence message, the prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He further said that services of late Qari Khalil for Islam would be remembered for long. The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
