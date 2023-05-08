Former Masjid-e-Nabawi Imam from Pakistan passes away in Madinah

MADINAH – Al-Sheikh Qari Muhammad Khalil, former Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi from Pakistan descent, has passed away in Madinah.

Qari Muhammad Khalil, who hailed from Muzaffarabad city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, served as an Imam at the Prophet’s Mosque for many years. He was also the Imam of Masjid al-Quba, the first mosque of Islam.

The funeral prayers of the well-respected figure will be offered after Maghrib prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi. A larger number people are expected to attend the funeral prayers.

Sheikh Muhammad Khaleel Al Qari, May Allah have mercy on him and grant him the highest place in Jannah. pic.twitter.com/sznkkMeQmn — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) May 8, 2023

People across the world, including Pakistan, have expressed sadness over his demise.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of former Imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-al-Nabawi Al-Sheikh Qari Muhammed Khalil.

In his condolence message, the prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He further said that services of late Qari Khalil for Islam would be remembered for long. The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.