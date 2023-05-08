Search

Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir arrives in Oman on official visit

01:56 PM | 8 May, 2023
COAS Asim Munir arrives in Oman on official visit
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir arrived in Oman on an official visit, it emerged on Monday. 

Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Army chief was received at A’Seeb Airbase by Maj. Gen. Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), several senior RAO officers, the ambassador of Pakistan to Oman and the Military Attaché of Pakistan’s embassy at Muscat.

Gen Asim Munir is expected to discuss bilateral defence relations and other matters of mutual interest during his meeting with high-ups of Oman’s officials. 

A day earlier, Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Pakistan Army Chief and the two discussed regional security, and other key matters related to border management.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general and Afghan Acting FM shared views on issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

During the meeting, Gen Asim stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism and reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

Pakistan Army Chief, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss border management, regional security

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UK to attend King Charles' coronation

04:12 PM | 4 May, 2023

Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India on maiden visit to attend SCO moot

09:38 AM | 4 May, 2023

Afghan FM Muttaqi to visit Pakistan this week for bilateral talks

11:18 AM | 3 May, 2023

Pakistan's armed forces contingent arrives in UK for coronation parade of King Charles

09:42 AM | 3 May, 2023

China’s new foreign minister likely to visit Pakistan this week

12:17 PM | 2 May, 2023

Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Doha to attend UN moot on Afghanistan

09:42 AM | 2 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

COAS Asim Munir arrives in Oman on official visit

01:56 PM | 8 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th May 2023

08:42 AM | 8 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.

Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.

Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.

As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-8-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 8, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Rate In Pakistan 8 May 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Daily Pakistan offers updated gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: