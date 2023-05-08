COAS Asim Munir arrives in Oman on official visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir arrived in Oman on an official visit, it emerged on Monday.

Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Army chief was received at A’Seeb Airbase by Maj. Gen. Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), several senior RAO officers, the ambassador of Pakistan to Oman and the Military Attaché of Pakistan’s embassy at Muscat.

Gen Asim Munir is expected to discuss bilateral defence relations and other matters of mutual interest during his meeting with high-ups of Oman’s officials.

A day earlier, Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Pakistan Army Chief and the two discussed regional security, and other key matters related to border management.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general and Afghan Acting FM shared views on issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

During the meeting, Gen Asim stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism and reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.