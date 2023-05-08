COAS Asim Munir arrives in Oman on official visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir arrived in Oman on an official visit, it emerged on Monday.
Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Army chief was received at A’Seeb Airbase by Maj. Gen. Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), several senior RAO officers, the ambassador of Pakistan to Oman and the Military Attaché of Pakistan’s embassy at Muscat.
Gen Asim Munir is expected to discuss bilateral defence relations and other matters of mutual interest during his meeting with high-ups of Oman’s officials.
A day earlier, Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Pakistan Army Chief and the two discussed regional security, and other key matters related to border management.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general and Afghan Acting FM shared views on issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.
During the meeting, Gen Asim stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism and reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.
Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
