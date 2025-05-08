Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 8 May 2025 – Dollar, Pound, Riyal update

By News Desk
9:27 am | May 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s currency exchange market saw fluctuations across various foreign currencies on Thursday, with US Dollar continuing to trade above Rs280.

Fresh data shows US Dollar buying rate at Rs281.55, while the selling rate reached Rs283.25. Euro (EUR) is currently being bought at Rs319.75 and sold at Rs322.5, while UK Pound has a buying rate of Rs375.5 and a selling rate of Rs379.

Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to show lower rates, with buying priced at Rs1.98 and selling at Rs2.04, while the Indian Rupee (INR) is being exchanged at Rs3.23 for buying and Rs3.32 for selling.

In contrast, regional currencies like the Qatari Riyal (QAR) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) remain steady, with QAR priced at Rs76.58 for buying and Rs77.28 for selling, while the SAR is priced between Rs74.95 and Rs75.5.

Currency Symbol Buying Rate Selling Rate
US Dollar USD 281.55 283.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
UAE Dirham AED 76.5 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.95 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.5
Bahraini Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.6 207
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Euro EUR 319.75 322.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.8 917.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 728.85 737.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Krona SEK 28.8 29.1
Swiss Franc CHF 338.61 341.41
Thai Baht THB 8.4 8.55
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now