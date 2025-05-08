Flight operations suspended in These Pakistani cities amid tensions with India

LAHORE – Authorities have temporarily suspended in Islamabad and Karachi amid ongoing escalation between Pakistan and India.

The Pakistan Airport Authority said that flight operations have been suspended at the Jinnah International Airport and New Islamabad International Airport.

On Thursday morning, multiple air routes within the airspace of Lahore and Sialkot were also temporarily closed for commercial flights.

In the Lahore Flight Information Region, seven air routes were shut down for commercial aircraft, while landing and takeoff operations for commercial planes were suspended at Sialkot Airport.

However, the flight operations at Lahore and Sialkot airports were resumed after a brief suspension. Some flights were affected due to operational measures.

Earlier, security forces have shot down an Indian drone near Walton area of Lahore on Thursday as cross border tensions between Pakistan and India continue to rise.

Reports said the drone, which was being operated from across the border, was spotted timely and destroyed in a swift action.

No causality was reported while a building reportedly damaged in the incident.

Security has been put on high alert in the city while rescue teams have reached the site. Reports said all nearby schools have been closed in the area.