‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ halts production after positive COVID-19 tests

02:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Filming of the “Jurassic World: Dominion” has been halted after some of the crew members tested positive for coronavirus, director Colin Trevorrow Tweeted.

“Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’ All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon,” Trevorrow said.

The makers of the film had only recently announced that the films premiere date has been pushed to June 10, 2022.

The upcoming dinosaur blockbuster is the sixth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. The previous science fiction film, earned more than 1.3 billion US dollars globally.

Previously, "F9," The Batman," the James Bond flick "No Time to Die," and "The Matrix 4" have recently announced to suspend production because on the ongoing pandemic.

