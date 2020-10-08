PM Imran approves three new Special Economic Zones in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-led federal government has approved three new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh.
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting in Islamabad where the approval took the total number of SEZs elevated to 20.
The approval for three new Special Economic Zones include National Science and Technology Park, Islamabad; JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab; and Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, was given at 6th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister directed the concerned departments that the provision of utilities such as gas, electricity in the SEZs should be accorded foremost priority.
