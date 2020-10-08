PM Imran approves three new Special Economic Zones in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh
Web Desk
08:17 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
PM Imran approves three new Special Economic Zones in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-led federal government has approved three new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting in Islamabad where the approval took the total number of SEZs elevated to 20.

The approval for three new Special Economic Zones include National Science and Technology Park, Islamabad; JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab; and Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, was given at 6th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned departments that the provision of utilities such as gas, electricity in the SEZs should be accorded foremost priority.

More From This Category
Pakistan decides to officially ban dowry 
10:19 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Another Zainab kidnapped, raped, brutally killed ...
09:43 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistan observes National Resilience Day today ...
08:56 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
At UN, Pakistan urges for fiscal space for ...
08:35 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
PM Imran approves three new Special Economic ...
08:17 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Former AJK chief justice’s son arrested for ...
10:51 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving nomination in HUM awards for ‘Ranjha ...
03:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr