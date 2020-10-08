At UN, Pakistan urges for fiscal space for developing nations to recover from Covid-19

NEW YORK – Pakistan, At the United Nations (UN), has urged the need for creating fiscal space for developing countries to recover from coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the General Assembly's Second Committee debate, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the world body Munir Akram said with adequate financial and technological support, developing countries can build sustainable economic models without sacrificing growth.

The Pakistani envoy said that the poorest countries have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He hoped that a coronavirus vaccine would be available soon for everyone, everywhere, with equitable and affordable access.