Aima Baig breaks silence on how cheating controversy took toll on her family

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has been more visible on the media than any other celebrity in recent days.

The Kaif o Suroor singer made headlines after British model Taloulah Mair claimed that Aima cheated with her ex-boyfriend, filmmaker Qes Ahmed, while she was engaged to Shahbaz Shigri.

Now Aima has revealed that online trolling and humiliation took toll on her father’s health as he became super worried. She said her father did everything he could to fix the things and make his daughter feel better.

"Thats my Father. I have always talked about my mother so passionately because she was the closest to me, and when she passed away… thats a different story. I was never too close w my dad, bcz of his work obligations. Until this past decade when he started living with us. As i was growing up i came to realize that, he loved me, my siblings, his family just as much as my mother did. Maybe more," she wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Aima was praised for her vocals for Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein and Loota Rey.