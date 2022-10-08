Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across the globe, including Pakistan, will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal tomorrow (Sunday).

The day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Muslims on the eve of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Streets, roads, as well as markets and government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights and colours.

State and religious organizations have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.