Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal tomorrow

09:10 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Muslims across the globe, including Pakistan, will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal tomorrow (Sunday).

The day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Muslims on the eve of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Streets, roads, as well as markets and government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights and colours.

State and religious organizations have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

