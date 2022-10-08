Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first poster of her upcoming film "Daadal" has been released.

The 30-year-old's action project has been speculated for a long time and now the talent powerhouse is returning with a fiery character 'Haya Baloch' on Eid 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the Meri Guriya actor shared the poster and asked for prayers and best wishes from the fans.

'“ I am not a mere resistance to fear, I am the courage life has ever imagined, I am Haya Baloch. “????“BISMILLAH”Unveiling my first look for the gangster crime thriller film “DAADAL”. ???? My rendition of a resilient fighter from Lyari and a true representation of courage.'

'Need your prayers ????????Written & Directed by @abualeeha A Neha Laaj’s production.In Theaters Worldwide: Eid ul Fitr, 2023 #sonyahussyn#daadalmovie #hayabaloch #featurefilm', captioned the Saraab actor,

On the work front, Hussyn debuted with Dareecha and is gearing up for her upcoming eccentric crime-thriller.