Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'
Web Desk
03:49 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'
Source: Sonya Hussayn (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first poster of her upcoming film "Daadal" has been released.

The 30-year-old's action project has been speculated for a long time and now the talent powerhouse is returning with a fiery character 'Haya Baloch' on Eid 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the Meri Guriya actor shared the poster and asked for prayers and best wishes from the fans.

'“ I am not a mere resistance to fear, I am the courage life has ever imagined, I am Haya Baloch. “????“BISMILLAH”Unveiling my first look for the gangster crime thriller film “DAADAL”. ???? My rendition of a resilient fighter from Lyari and a true representation of courage.'

'Need your prayers ????????Written & Directed by @abualeeha A Neha Laaj’s production.In Theaters Worldwide: Eid ul Fitr, 2023 #sonyahussyn#daadalmovie #hayabaloch #featurefilm', captioned the Saraab actor,

On the work front, Hussyn debuted with Dareecha and is gearing up for her upcoming eccentric crime-thriller. 

Sonya Hussayn’s new bold photos go viral 03:24 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussayn has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe ...

More From This Category
Sushmita Sen to play a trans-activist in upcoming ...
04:21 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Is Feroze Khan playing 'religion card' to gain ...
05:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Mariyam Nafees to feature on new game show titled ...
05:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Aima Baig breaks silence on how cheating ...
04:48 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Watch – Hira Mani narrowly escapes fall during ...
03:18 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Tamasha finalist Mareeha Safdar sizzles in latest ...
01:49 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'
03:49 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr