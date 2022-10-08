Sushmita Sen to play a trans-activist in upcoming web-series ‘Taali’
Bollywood's leading lady and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has dropped the first look of her upcoming project where she will play a transgender based on activist Gauri Sawant.
The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Jadhav has earlier helmed a very provocative Marathi film Nude on nude art, which raised many eyebrows for its unabashed imagery
'Taali #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! ❤️
Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! ???? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ????❤️', captioned the Main Hoon Na actor.
Earlier, Sen had been subjected to hateful messages insinuating the former Miss World was in a relationship with ex-chief of Indian cricket Lalit Modi “for his money”. Breaking the silence on the subject, the 46-year-old actor penned a note on Instagram.
Sushmita Sen gives a shut-up call to trolls ... 10:56 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has slammed the trolls and haters who dubbed her as a “gold digger” for ...
