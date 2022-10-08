Sushmita Sen to play a trans-activist in upcoming web-series ‘Taali’

Bollywood's leading lady and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has dropped the first look of her upcoming project where she will play a transgender based on activist Gauri Sawant.

The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Jadhav has earlier helmed a very provocative Marathi film Nude on nude art, which raised many eyebrows for its unabashed imagery

'Taali #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! ❤️

Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! ???? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ????❤️', captioned the Main Hoon Na actor.

