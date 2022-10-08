Tamasha finalist Mareeha Safdar sizzles in latest bold pictures

01:49 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Source: mareehagokcek/Instagram
As Pakistan’s leading reality show Tamasha was wrapped after weeks of drama, however, many of the contestants are still making headlines.

Martha Safdar, a finalist on the programme, flew to Turkey to spend time with her husband Ulas Gokcek after spending 43 days in the Tamasha house.

The fashion blogger lately posts drop-dead pictures which are adored by her fan and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps them hooked.

In some of the pictures, the social media sensation posed for the camera in a revealing dress while she was spotted taking a stroll in some of the reels. Beaming with happiness, Martha also flaunted vacationing in style.

Earlier, she posted her wedding pictures with her husband Ulaş Gökçek, who is a pilates instructor by profession, which spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Mareeha rose to fame after her appearance on the show followed by her viral wedding pictures. The actor-turned-model completed her acting school in London and entered the modeling industry.

