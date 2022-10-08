Tamasha finalist Mareeha Safdar sizzles in latest bold pictures

As Pakistan’s leading reality show Tamasha was wrapped after weeks of drama, however, many of the contestants are still making headlines.

Martha Safdar, a finalist on the programme, flew to Turkey to spend time with her husband Ulas Gokcek after spending 43 days in the Tamasha house.

The fashion blogger lately posts drop-dead pictures which are adored by her fan and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps them hooked.

In some of the pictures, the social media sensation posed for the camera in a revealing dress while she was spotted taking a stroll in some of the reels. Beaming with happiness, Martha also flaunted vacationing in style.

Earlier, she posted her wedding pictures with her husband Ulaş Gökçek, who is a pilates instructor by profession, which spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Mareeha rose to fame after her appearance on the show followed by her viral wedding pictures. The actor-turned-model completed her acting school in London and entered the modeling industry.