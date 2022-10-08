Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 08, 2022

08:44 AM | 8 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 08, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 08 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 220.9 223.15
Euro EUR 216 218
UK Pound Sterling GBP 244 248
U.A.E Dirham AED 59.5 60.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 57.7 58.3
Australian Dollar AUD 143.02 144.27
Bahrain Dinar BHD 592.52 597.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 162.33 163.68
China Yuan CNY 31.31 31.56
Danish Krone DKK 29.39 29.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.38 28.73
Indian Rupee INR 2.71 2.79
Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 718.06 723.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.04 48.49
New Zealand Dollar NZD 126.26 127.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.86 21.16
Omani Riyal OMR 578.53 583.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.21 61.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 155.92 157.22
Swedish Korona SEK 20.06 20.36
Swiss Franc CHF 225.18 226.93
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

