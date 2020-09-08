Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Newborn boy's body found from Faisalabad canal
FAISALABAD – The body of a newborn boy was found from Rakh Branch canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that passersby spotted the body of a baby floating on surface of water in canal near Abdullah Bridge at Sammundri Road and informed the area police as well as Rescue-1122.

Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police.

The police shifted it to mortuary of Allied Hospital and started investigation.

