Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal
07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
FAISALABAD – The body of a newborn boy was found from Rakh Branch canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that passersby spotted the body of a baby floating on surface of water in canal near Abdullah Bridge at Sammundri Road and informed the area police as well as Rescue-1122.
Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police.
The police shifted it to mortuary of Allied Hospital and started investigation.
