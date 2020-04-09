Hareem Shah asks Donald Trump to make a Tik Tok video with her
LAHORE - Hareem Shah, the controversial Pakistani TikTok celebrity now wants to make videos with international leaders. She along with her partner Sandal Khatak has already made quite a stir for her controversial videos featuring politicians.

After threatening PM Imran Khan to leak his videos for not announcing lockdown, this time TikToker hits on the US President Donald Trump.

Hareem Shah took to social media tagging POTUS, introduced herself and ask Donald Trump “Are you interested in making a TikTok video with me?”.

Here is the tweet:

Let's go through some of the reactions to Hareem's post:

We are waiting eagerly to find if she gets successful in getting some reply from the other side. Seems like the TikTok star is over with the local politicians and wants to hit international leaders now!

It seems like the ongoing quarantine has started to take a toll on many around the world. With nothing much left to do while being at home, the celebrities usually are coming up with various sorts of ideas, and the infamous Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah is one of them.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment box below.

