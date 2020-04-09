Hareem Shah asks Donald Trump to make a Tik Tok video with her

LAHORE - Hareem Shah, the controversial Pakistani TikTok celebrity now wants to make videos with international leaders. She along with her partner Sandal Khatak has already made quite a stir for her controversial videos featuring politicians.

After threatening PM Imran Khan to leak his videos for not announcing lockdown, this time TikToker hits on the US President Donald Trump.

Hareem Shah took to social media tagging POTUS, introduced herself and ask Donald Trump “Are you interested in making a TikTok video with me?”.

Here is the tweet:

Hello @realDonaldTrump, i'm a TikTok Star from Pakistan. Are you interested in making a TikTok video with me? — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) April 5, 2020

Let's go through some of the reactions to Hareem's post:

It's not bad idea..Try get some aid for Pakistan.. — Me Mirza-میں مرزا (@manzoor80) April 5, 2020

مبشر لقمان اور سیکرٹریوں سے کام نہیں چلتا تو شیخ رشید کو رابطہ کر نا ٹرمپ چاچو کو کیوں پریشان کررہی ہو — SYED MOHAMMAD NASAR (@SyedMohammadPa2) April 5, 2020

Woh ghareeb banda h baji, uss k pas itna paisa ni h😬 pic.twitter.com/lr8qtMVho5 — isra. (@hawyysachiiii) April 6, 2020

NAILA JATT would be the second option. — Dragon (@ChaChaFeeqa) April 5, 2020

Hareem tm Corona virus Kay sath ek vedio banao na

Corona virus bhi khush ho Jaye ga .. uskay bhi to kitne arman houn Gaye — ~~~°° ‏ملکہِ عالیہ °°~~~ (@Twitts_by_Queen) April 6, 2020

We are waiting eagerly to find if she gets successful in getting some reply from the other side. Seems like the TikTok star is over with the local politicians and wants to hit international leaders now!

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment box below.