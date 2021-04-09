Asim Ahmad tipped as next FBR chief

05:10 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Asim Ahmad tipped as next FBR chief
ISLAMABAD – The federal governments has decided to appoint an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), Asim Ahmad, as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Local media citing sources said that Ahmad will replace incumbent Javed Ghani once the latter reaches the superannuation on April 10.

Asim Ahmed is currently serving as the Member IT in the country’s top tax collection body. He will be the fifth chairman being appointed to FBR during the tenure of the PTI government.

