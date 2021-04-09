Asim Ahmad tipped as next FBR chief
05:10 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal governments has decided to appoint an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), Asim Ahmad, as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
Local media citing sources said that Ahmad will replace incumbent Javed Ghani once the latter reaches the superannuation on April 10.
Asim Ahmed is currently serving as the Member IT in the country’s top tax collection body. He will be the fifth chairman being appointed to FBR during the tenure of the PTI government.
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ... 08:57 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. ...
- FIA seizes 36 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, his family as sugar ...06:37 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan approves emergency use of third Chinese vaccine to stem ...06:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Mass grave with 16 bodies found in Kohat, probe launched05:27 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Asim Ahmad tipped as next FBR chief05:10 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Dr Uzman Tariq becomes first ever Pakistani surgeon to top MRCS exam ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Shaniera Akram pens down heartfelt note for her daughter, Wasim Akram
04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes ...03:36 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- COVID-19 – Govinda tests negative in just six days (VIDEO)04:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Danaeer Mobeen and Ayesha Omar dress up for a 'Pawri' (VIDEO)03:50 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021