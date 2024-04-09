Sarwat Gilani recalls her fan girl moment with Karan Johar

The Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani recalls her unexpected encounter with the Indian filmmaker Karan Johar!

A clip has gone viral which saw the Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu actress getting nostalgic as she reminisces spotting the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director at an airport in Rome.

When the host Deepak Perwani asked, “How did it feel meeting Karan Johar at an airport?"

Gilani responded, “It was fantastic because I had a fan-moment. I follow him on Instagram. I love his energy and I turned around looked at Fahad and I was like ‘oh my god, ‘oh my god.”

She added, “Fahad turned around and he was like its Karan Johar, its Karan Johar, its Karan Johar. By then I was so hyper that he noticed and Fahad asked can we take a picture.”

Her husband Fahad Mirza chimed in and laughed his heart out, explaining, “No no she’s like Karannnnn and he like jumped."

“He turned around and he asked where you guys from. We said Pakistan and he was so sweet. First we took a picture but then Fahad said no we want take a video so do you want to say hi to Pakistan and he did Deepak,” revealed the Joyland star.

The renowned indian director Karan Johar boasts a global fan following and Sarwat Gilani happens to be her die-hard from Pakistan.