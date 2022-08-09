Ashura 2022 – President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid a tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions as Ashura is being observed across Pakistan with religious reverence to commemorate the great sacrifice in the history of Islam.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, President Alvi said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) is a beacon of light for the Muslims and it carries the message that against the apparatus of oppression and tyranny one should be the flag-bearer of truth and righteousness.

He said in Islamic history, Muharram-ul-Haram is a month of respect, dignity and blessings.

The President said that on this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) refused to show allegiance to an oppressive ruler and embraced martyrdom along with his family members and other loyal companions for Islam and for truth and righteousness.

The President said the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) sacrificed his life but did not bow his head before the forces of evil.

Arif Alvi said on this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho), his family and loyal companions set a great example of bravery, courage and sacrifice and gave a new life to Islam with their blood.

He said when we will follow the religion of Allah, the life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) and life of Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) then certainly Allah Almighty will help us and we will succeed in this life and the hereafter.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islam is alive because of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) and his companions and these sacrifices give courage and hope to the faithful in the face of difficulties and challenges.

He said this day reminds of the unparalleled struggle between good and evil, when a group led by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) refused to show allegiance to evil and stood before a seemingly powerful faction.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) became a symbol of courage, determination and bravery.

The Prime Minister said on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) and his loyal companions despite lack of resources challenged the forces of oppression and tyranny and made Islam alive with the sacrifice of their lives.

He said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) is an important lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

Shehbaz Sharif said we should all make the philosophy of sacrifice the beacon of light for us and face all kind of challenges with bravery and steadfastness for the success of truth and virtue.

He said the country is going through a critical time which made it all the more important to act with courage and righteousness. He said we have to display patience, courage and solidarity to take the country out of the present difficulties.