Pakistan Army refutes news about joint border patrolling with Iranian forces
RAWALPINDI – The spokesman for armed forces has said there is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani borders, refuting a news published by a leading English newspaper.
Major General Asif Ghafoor, who heads the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a tweet on Monday, said the news titled "Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling" is factually incorrect.
The DG ISPR said patrolling or operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination.
News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect. There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination. pic.twitter.com/9MnC0lbKMT— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 9, 2019
The DAWN, in its report, reported citing civilian officials that "the joint patrolling commenced from border pillar number 76 and ended at number 88 near Taalap area". It added that "the two sides exchanged their reports while discussing border affairs at the end of the joint patrolling".
It further claimed that "on many occasions security forces of Pakistan and Iran had conducted joint patrolling of the border".
