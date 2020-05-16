Pakistan resumes partial domestic flight operation today
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to resume partial domestic flight operations from today (Saturday) to facilitate its citizens.
In a video statement, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the decision to resume the operation was taken after the span of around two months after which the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Serene Air will resume their flights for Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.
SOP’s in this regard have been issued, according to which each passenger will be scanned and his body temperature will be checked before and after embarkation, besides providing him with face mask and hand sanitizer.
