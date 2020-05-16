KP decides to restore public transport, extends public holidays till May 31

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government has extended public holidays till May 31 across the province.

A notification from of Relief and Resettlement Department has been issued in this regard.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting of Provincial Task Force having Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair decided to restore public transport from Monday to facilitate people.

The meeting directed all divisional commissioners to examine and finalise restoration of intra and inter-district pubic transport under their original jurisdiction as regional transport offices while looking at the medical advice and administrative measures, said a spokesman of Relief Department in a statement.

"These measures will be done within the weekend as Chief Minister will announce restoration of transport from Monday.