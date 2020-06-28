TikTok claims another youth's life in Karachi

KARACHI - A young was killed while reportedly shooting a video for TikTok during driving in the city, police said on Sunday.

Three young men were also injured in this indent in the city's Korangi area earlier, the police official added. One of the three, however, succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital. This is the second incident of killing in this week.

Earlier, this April, a 20-year-old had died after getting struck and crushed by a train while filming a TikTok video in Karachi's Landhi neighborhood.

Police had explained that the young man had gone to the central railway line in the evening where he sat on the track to shoot his clip for social media.

Kashif Arshad was injured severely after a local train traveling to Hyderabad hit him, police had said, adding that his friends shifted him to a hospital on a motorcycle. However, he later succumbed to his wounded.