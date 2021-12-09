UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie blessed with baby girl 

06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie blessed with baby girl 
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were blessed with their second child, a baby girl on Thursday morning. 

A spokesperson for the couple said, "Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support".

Johnson and his wife already have a son Wilfred, who was born in April 2020, together. They were married in May this year.

