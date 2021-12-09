UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie blessed with baby girl
06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Share
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were blessed with their second child, a baby girl on Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for the couple said, "Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support".
Johnson and his wife already have a son Wilfred, who was born in April 2020, together. They were married in May this year.
British PM Boris Johnson marries fiancée in ... 02:30 PM | 30 May, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned ceremony at ...
- UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie blessed with baby girl06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- New Zealand plans to ban cigarettes sale for future generations06:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- Azerbaijan soldier killed in latest border clashes with Armenia06:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- Areeba Habib and Zarnish Khan share their stance on item numbers05:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Soha Ali Khan celebrates Sharmila Tagore's birthday with family04:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021