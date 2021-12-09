‘Wait is over’ as PM Imran inaugurates Karachi’s first mass transit system tomorrow

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to inaugurate the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the first mass transit project in Pakistan’s largest city, tomorrow (Friday).

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced it while addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday.

Umar said that the PTI-led government is undertaking a total of five development projects in the port city under the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP).

Besides the BRT, work on Mehmoodabad nullah has been completed, he said, adding that it will be inaugurated in two weeks.

Earlier in a tweet, the federal minister said: “Karachi citizen's wait for a modern transport system is almost over. PM @ImranKhanPTI coming to karachi friday to launch the trial operations”.

He also shared the video that gives a sneak peek into the operation of the Green Line project.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24kms long that includes 12.7km elevated, 10.9kms at grade, and 422 metres underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.

The work on the federal-funded project, conceived by the PML-N government, started in the previous regime and was scheduled to finish before the 2018 general election.

Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometers as initially sought by the Sindh government and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs 24billion.

