Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos
Web Desk
04:47 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Source: Esra Bilgic (Instagram)
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun's latest social media post is a proof of her beauty, elegance and fashionista persona.

The Ramo star has surely gained much admiration in Pakistan since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired but it's her gorgeous looks that have the undivided attention of her admirers.

This time around, she shared her new pictures on the social media application Instagram when she attended an award show in Turkey.

Esra became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.

On the work front, Esra was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

