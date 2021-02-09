Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 February 2021
Web Desk
08:48 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 February 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs109,200 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,620 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,800 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 100,099 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Karachi PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Islamabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Peshawar PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Quetta PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Sialkot PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Attock PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Gujranwala PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Jehlum PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Multan PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Bahawalpur PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Gujrat PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Nawabshah PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Chakwal PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Hyderabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Nowshehra PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Sargodha PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Faisalabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620
Mirpur PKR 109,200 PKR 1,620

TOP LISTS

