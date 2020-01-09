Sarmad Khoosat releases title track of Zindagi Tamasha

The music video was directed by Sundus Hashmi.
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
Share

KARACHI - Sarmad Khoosat has released the title track of his second production Zindagi Tamasha, following Manto.

The song Zindagi Tamasha Bani performed and composed by Nimra Gilani is a tribute to the golden era of Pakistani film music. The video and song pay homage to lyricist Khawaja Pervez Sahab, music composer Wajahat Attre, singer Afshaan Jee and actor Mumtaaz Jee. Earlier, Khoosat cleared the air and addressed the recent controversy related to his upcoming film.

The film ran into some trouble back home before it was even released. Earlier this month the trailer of Zindagi Tamasha was taken down from YouTube, much to fans’ disappointment. It will be uploaded once again with minor changes.

During a press conference, the directed has said that the decision was made after some people raised concerns over certain scenes featured in the trailer. According to the trailer, the film aims to shed a light on the misuse of the blasphemy law.

Zindagi Tamasha will be hitting the cinemas countrywide on January 24.

