Sarmad Khoosat releases title track of Zindagi Tamasha
The music video was directed by Sundus Hashmi.
Share
KARACHI - Sarmad Khoosat has released the title track of his second production Zindagi Tamasha, following Manto.
The song Zindagi Tamasha Bani performed and composed by Nimra Gilani is a tribute to the golden era of Pakistani film music. The video and song pay homage to lyricist Khawaja Pervez Sahab, music composer Wajahat Attre, singer Afshaan Jee and actor Mumtaaz Jee. Earlier, Khoosat cleared the air and addressed the recent controversy related to his upcoming film.
The film ran into some trouble back home before it was even released. Earlier this month the trailer of Zindagi Tamasha was taken down from YouTube, much to fans’ disappointment. It will be uploaded once again with minor changes.
During a press conference, the directed has said that the decision was made after some people raised concerns over certain scenes featured in the trailer. According to the trailer, the film aims to shed a light on the misuse of the blasphemy law.
Zindagi Tamasha will be hitting the cinemas countrywide on January 24.
- US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 ...01:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta terrorist attack11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin ...10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- Iran admits its air defence system ‘mistakenly and unintentionally' ...09:35 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan, says Dr ...08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
-
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019