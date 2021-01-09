Man shot dead for not stopping car at Peshawar check post
PESHAWAR – A citizen was killed after police opened fire on his vehicle for not stopping at a check post in Badaber area of the city on Friday night.
Peshawar CCPO Ahsan Abbas has taken notice of the incident and immediately suspended Badaber police station SHO Ijaz Khan.
The city police chief has also ordered registration of a case against the SHO, ASI Naseeb Jan, Hawaldar Manan, sepoy Shakeel and Salah Zafar.
The CCPO said that no one is above the law.
The incident happened days after a youth was shot dead by anti-terrorism squad of Islamabad police in the capital city.
A high level committee has been formed to investigate the murder of Usama Satti while the five police officers have been sacked.
Usama Satti – PTI mourns party worker killed by ... 07:03 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – A team of government on Sunday met the family of Usama Satti, who was gunned down by Counter ...
