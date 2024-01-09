Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check Jan 9 forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 308 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 74.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 9 Jan 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)