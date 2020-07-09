OPPO – Zoom into imagination now with a better price at the right time
05:13 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
OPPO – Zoom into imagination now with a better price at the right time
LAHORE – OPPO has announced a budget-friendly price for OPPO Reno 2F.

The smartphone was previously available for PKR 49,999 and is now available at a budget-friendly price of PKR 45,999.

With the smartphone now available at a reduced price, it’s the perfect time to purchase OPPO Reno 2F. Available for booking online, the cost-effective OPPO Reno 2F comes with a 48 MP quad-camera allowing users to zoom into imagination with its 20x zoom, ultra-wide angle, AI beauty portrait, and portrait bokeh. Its VOOC charging and 8 + 128 GB ROM makes the users embrace more power.

OPPO is committed to deliver great value to its users in the form of premium technologically advanced devices. The OPPO Reno 2F is manufactured to enhance the photography experience with its cutting-edge features. 

To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/

