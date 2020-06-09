Pakistan taking care of Afghan refugees during COVID-19 pandemic
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan had been hosting the Afghan refugees for four decades and would also take care of them during the coronavirus pandemic.
He was addressing the virtual international conference held on the subject of the status of refugees and homeless persons amid the COVID-19 situation.
Foreign Minister (FM) Qureshi said Pakistan was the second largest country in the world to host a big refugee population for a long time.
He said Afghan refugees were being provided all kind of facilities in Pakistan.
The FM mentioned that virus was fast spreading in Pakistan like other developing countries of the world.
He said the pandemic had put a negative impact on the economy of country.
