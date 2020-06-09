PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tests positive for COVID-19
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb coronavirus test has returned as positive.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said “My prayers for Maryam Aurangzeb & her mother for speediest recovery from Corona. Ameen! She is party’s bold voice. We are all proud of her most valuable contribution”.

On Monday, former premier and Pakistan Muslim League--Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s corona test has returned as positive.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has quarantined himself at home after contracting the virus.

