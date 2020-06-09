COVID-19: Sindh hints to ban public transport again over SOPs violation
Web Desk
01:11 PM | 9 Jun, 2020
COVID-19: Sindh hints to ban public transport again over SOPs violation
KARACHI - The Sindh government has hinted to suspend public transport again over violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued to curtail the spread of coronvirus.

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Awais Qadir Shah said that the decision will be taken if the violation of SOPs continues in the province, adding that the traffic police officers are also not cooperating in current situation.

So far, the number of positive cases has surged to 108,317 in Pakistan and after 105 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,172.

