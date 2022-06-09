BoP Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim bags brace of titles

LAHORE – Bilal Asim (SICAS) clinched two crowns in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

In the boys U-18 final, Bilal Asim (SICAS) played well against Mahatir Muhammad and outpaced him with a score of 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the title. In the boys U-18 doubles final, the pair of Hashesh Kumar and Mahatir Muhammad defeated Bilal Asim and Ahmad Nael 4-6, 6-4, 10-5. Bilal also won the boys U-16 final to double his crowns as he outsmarted Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-2.

In the boys U-14 final, Hamza Roman had to struggle hard to beat spirited Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Hamza Roman/Taimoor Khan outlasted Amir Mazari/Sameer Zaman 4-2, 4-0. The boys U-12 final between Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan proved to be a dull match, where both the players kept on playing defensive games and took more than two hours to finish the final, which was won by Omer Jawad 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-4.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, the talented pair of Abubaker Talha (Wapda) and Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) defeated the duo of Ismail Aftab and Omer Jawad 4-0, 2-4, 11-9. In the boys/girls U-10 final, M Shayyan Afridi toppled Hamza Sohail 4-2, 4-1. In the girls U-12 final, Zunaisha Noor beat Esha Rabi 4-1, 4-0. In the girls U-18 final, Natalia Zaman beat Ashtafila Arif 6-3, 6-0 while in the ladies singles final, Noor Malik beat Asfa Shahbaz 6-1, 6-2.

In the boys/girls U-8, Ahsan Bari won the gold medal, Daniyal Afzal Malik silver and Daniyal Abdullah bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, Mamnoon Bari grabbed the gold medal, Hadi Ali silver and Hamza Suhai bronze medal.

Asim Hafeez Qureshi, Executive Vice President Bank of Punjab, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes, shields and certificates among the winners and top performers. He also congratulated all the winners and hoped that they will further work hard to win more honors for them and their country.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik, PLTA Secretary General and former Davis Cupper, thanked the Bank of Punjab management for sponsoring this event for the fourth consecutive year and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game. Malik also congratulated the winners of different age group categories and asked them to work harder to earn more such honors at national and international level.