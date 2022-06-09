Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed’s twinning moment takes the internet by storm

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as Pakistan's celebrity pair is still keen on exuding couple goals to the world.

The couple went out for a dinner date and decided to twin in same blue stripped shirts. Here is how they both look after twinning in similar simple shirts.

Hiba and Arez had decided to get married after working together in a few projects. Hiba and Arez had a beautiful wedding ceremony and their fans were overjoyed to see them together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modeliingpakistan (@modelingpakistanofficial)