Balochistan’s independent Senator Abdul Qadir joins PTI

ISLAMABAD – An independent elect senator from the Balochistan constituency has joined PTI.

Reports in local media suggest that Senator Abdul Qadir has pledged alliance with the ruling party PTI.

In February, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had retracted the Senate ticket from Qadir following mounting pressure from within the party.

Qadir was born and brought up in Quetta, and had his business in Balochistan's capital as well.

He had participated in PTI's 2012 and 2013 rallies, where he also provided logistic support to the party.