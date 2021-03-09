Balochistan’s independent Senator Abdul Qadir joins PTI
01:34 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – An independent elect senator from the Balochistan constituency has joined PTI.
Reports in local media suggest that Senator Abdul Qadir has pledged alliance with the ruling party PTI.
In February, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had retracted the Senate ticket from Qadir following mounting pressure from within the party.
Qadir was born and brought up in Quetta, and had his business in Balochistan's capital as well.
He had participated in PTI's 2012 and 2013 rallies, where he also provided logistic support to the party.
- Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold ...03:04 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Indian bride dies due to 'excessive crying'02:11 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- 'Targeted attack' – Chinese national among two injured in Karachi ...01:57 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
-
- Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 infection01:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Charlie Chaplin's films all set to return to cinemas worldwide12:56 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021