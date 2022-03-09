Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 March 2022

08:33 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 March 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 132,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 113,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 103,755 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,999.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Karachi PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Islamabad PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Peshawar PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Quetta PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Sialkot PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Attock PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Gujranwala PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Jehlum PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Multan PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Bahawalpur PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Gujrat PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Nawabshah PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Chakwal PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Hyderabad PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Nowshehra PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Sargodha PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Faisalabad PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697
Mirpur PKR 132,000 PKR 1,697

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 March 2022
10:35 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 March 2022
08:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 March 2022
10:40 AM | 6 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 March 2022
08:08 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2022
08:11 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 March 2022
08:07 AM | 3 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr