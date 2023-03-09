Imran Ashraf's ex-wife Kiran too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf and his ex-wife continue to remain in news and this time its the latest fashion photoshoot of Kiran Ashfaque that has been creating waves.

Flaunting aesthetic flamboyance in a light-colored dress, the aspiring model made social media users swoon with her latest avatar as her bold persona, and glamorous looks grabbed eyeballs.

Blast from the past, Kiran wrote, dropping pictures and clips in a bold dress.

Social users on photo-sharing app praise her as she exuded oomph while others shared derogatory comments over wardrobe choices.

Imran Ashraf and Kiran announced their divorce in late 2022. After their divorce, the couple urged fans and media to respect their privacy. Ashraf married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. They are parents to a son Roham.