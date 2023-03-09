Portuguese tech firm S4Digital makes strategic investment in Pakistani company Bramerz

LAHORE – S4Digital, a rapidly growing Portuguese technology and services company, has just announced its latest acquisition in Pakistan with a major strategic investment in Bramerz.

S4Digital CEO & Co-Founder Roger Kool said, “We are happy to acquire the majority stake in the region's one of the best-known digital companies and we cannot wait to see all of its business units, Bramerz Digital Marketing Agency, Publishrr news CMS and Fishry.com e-commerce platform grow to become the leading players in their respective verticals in the global market. This acquisition will allow us to build, and scale value added integrations with several business workflows from leading low-code platforms including the associated management and delivery services. This is yet another fantastic addition to our recent acquisitions with more mergers & investments to be announced shortly.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Bramerz Co-Founder Badar Khushnood said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and most recently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, have fundamentally transformed humankind and undoubtedly sparked the next phase of digital revolution. ‘Digital Transformation’ is the key to ensure sustainable growth for any business. Bramerz portfolio of products and services help businesses, especially women entrepreneurs and SMEs, with ‘access to market’ in the most efficient and creative ways. With S4Digital’s global enterprise-grade technology expertise, Bramerz will be able to scale both Fishry.com and Publishrr.com to the global audience.”

“There’s tremendous opportunity for wider prosperity across the region, and its communities, arising because of the fast pace of digitization that we’re witnessing in real-time. This acquisition aims to further empower entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large enterprises globally with relevant digital technologies. This will also help Bramerz and Fishry.com become better positioned to compete and prosper on the international stage.” said Amir Khan, Co-founder of S4Digital.

When asked about the idea of coming to Pakistan and investing here, he said, “The idea started a year and a half ago when we opened a delivery centre in Lahore, Pakistan... When we were having our launch event, we got to see a lot of interesting people and one of them was Badar Khushnood... Over the course of a year and half, we started discussing what he was doing here. So we got to do a deeper discussion around Bramerz, Fishry and then Publishrr as a solution. We liked what we saw. So Fishry as an e-commerce solution has made everyone to get involved in. And when we found out how competitive it is in the marketplace here, we wanted to invest in people and solutions here. That’s the reason we decided to invest in Fishry. It’s an application that we would like to take to other markets, markets we already operate in. And I think it’s something we could easily sell in new markets.”

Explaining the “basic purpose” of S4 Digital’s entry into Pakistan, Bramerz CEO Zeeshan Saleem said, “They wanted to invest in a fast growing market/economy. They opened their first office in Pakistan almost two years ago; the back office for the services they were already providing in the Middle East and Western Europe. Once they entered into Pakistan, they came to see the economy, they came to see the kind of talent that Pakistan has. So, they thought of growing their investment in Pakistan. So, from that perspective they started purchasing/investing in different companies in Pakistan. What they have currently acquired is an HR company, which is basically a Karachi-based company totally focusing on recruitment and HR. They are working on another technology company just like ours and that’s still in the process of acquisition but ours was finalized.”

With close to 65% of the global population now connected to the internet, spending over US $4 trillion on B2C e-commerce and more than US $600 billion on digital advertising, there is an ever-increasing urgency for businesses and organizations, of all sizes and forms, to think ‘digital-first’. S4Digital’s acquisition of Bramerz aims to scale in this very landscape, Mr Saleem said.

S4Digital is a Strategic IT Consulting, Technology Product and Services company based out of Lisbon, Portugal and is part of the Bravantic group.

Bramerz is a digital asset creation and social media marketing services company.

Additionally, its portfolio of SaaS-based digital products includes Publishrr.com which is a content management system (CMS) for news media companies and Fishry.com which is an e-commerce platform with pre-integrated payments and logistics.