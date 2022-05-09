Covid-19: Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron sub-variant
Web Desk
02:31 PM | 9 May, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron sub-variant
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Institute of Health on Monday said that the first case of the subvariant of COVID-19's Omicron variant has been confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the NIH said that it detected the case of Omicron's sub-variant BA.2.12.1 through genome sequencing. It said that the new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries.

The NIH advised the people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus.

"We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately," the Tweet read.

On March 31, Pakistan announced the closure of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the body which was set up in March 2020 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyse and process information, transferring all its functions, roles and responsibilities to the NIH.

Pakistan officially shuts down NCOC two years ... 10:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz bans sugar export, orders action ...
04:35 PM | 9 May, 2022
Former FIA Director Dr Rizwan dies of heart attack
04:00 PM | 9 May, 2022
President Alvi approves Ashtar Ausaf's ...
03:25 PM | 9 May, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto likely to visit US this month
01:32 PM | 9 May, 2022
IHC CJ asks PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi’s ...
12:55 PM | 9 May, 2022
Imran Khan’s billion tree project triggers ...
12:21 PM | 9 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how Pakistanis are celebrating Mother's Day 2022
09:54 PM | 8 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr