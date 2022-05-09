First phase of LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh to be held on June 26
11:00 AM | 9 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The first phase of local government elections in 14 districts of Sindh province will be held on June 26, said Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the schedule issued by ECP, the candidates can file their nomination papers from tomorrow [Tuesday] till Friday.

The second phase of local bodies elections in 16 districts of Sindh will be held on July 24.

The process of delimitation of constituencies in Sindh’s two districts Karachi West and Kimari is continuing and will be completed by the end of this month.

CM Murad takes notice of water shortage

Taking notice of the water shortage in some districts of Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the irrigation department to “immediately release water in relevant systems so that people and their cattle could drink water”.

“Due to the acute shortage of water in the Indus River, its main canals and distributaries have dried up, therefore, people — particularly living on the tail end of the right bank of the river — were running from pillar to post to fetch water,” the CM was quoted as saying in a press release issued by his office.

The statement said that CM Shah had directed Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro to make necessary arrangements to release water in the distributaries of tail-end districts of Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and others so that people and their cattle could drink water.

Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11: ... 09:53 AM | 9 May, 2022

KARACHI – Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11 to May 16, said Pakistan Meteorological Department ...

