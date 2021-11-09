Three arrested for raping and filming boy in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – Police have arrested three suspects for raping a 12-year-old boy in the Sanda town of the provincial capital.
The suspects, as per reports, also filmed the incident and later shared the video of the sexual assault with the victim’s father.
Police took action after registering a case against them on the complaint of the victim.
The rape cases continue to report from across the country despite the introduction of the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to hand strict punishment to sex offenders.
Pakistan approves 'Anti-rape Ordinance' 2020 01:21 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to punish the sex ...
Earlier this month, two sisters and one of their cousins, aged between 15 and 18 years, were allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Karachi’s Azizabad Bhangoria Goth.
The abducted girls were found in an unconscious condition outside their residence in Azizabad in the morning while the family rushed them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment and examination.
It was reported that two of the girls were sexually assaulted, while the youngest one was not subjected to sexual assault. The victims went to the beauty parlor to get beautician training.
Teen girl ‘gang-raped, filmed’ by rickshaw ... 11:29 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A seventh-grade student was allegedly gang-raped by an auto-rickshaw driver, and his accomplice in ...
- TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan06:31 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- After Pakistan, China declines to attend India’s summit on ...06:26 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Asif Ali bags ICC Player of the Month award for T20 World Cup blitz06:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Three arrested for raping and filming boy in Lahore05:55 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- FOCP launches book chronicling cancer survivors’ success stories at ...05:51 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey due to ruptured appendix03:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Sadaf Kanwal's dance moves with mother-in-law go viral02:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' - Katrina Kaif's new sizzling song sets internet ...01:17 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021