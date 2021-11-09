Three arrested for raping and filming boy in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested three suspects for raping a 12-year-old boy in the Sanda town of the provincial capital.

The suspects, as per reports, also filmed the incident and later shared the video of the sexual assault with the victim’s father.

Police took action after registering a case against them on the complaint of the victim.

The rape cases continue to report from across the country despite the introduction of the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to hand strict punishment to sex offenders.

Earlier this month, two sisters and one of their cousins, aged between 15 and 18 years, were allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Karachi’s Azizabad Bhangoria Goth.

The abducted girls were found in an unconscious condition outside their residence in Azizabad in the morning while the family rushed them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment and examination.

It was reported that two of the girls were sexually assaulted, while the youngest one was not subjected to sexual assault. The victims went to the beauty parlor to get beautician training.