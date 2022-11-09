Babar Azam, Rizwan set another record in T20 World Cup

SYDNEY – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and flamboyant batter Mohammad Rizwan put on yet another 100-plus partnership, which helped the duo break a T20 World Cup record of most 100-plus partnerships.

The top-notch performance from the two helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to reach the T20 World Cup final. Both the batters made the 3rd 100-plus partnership in the T20 World Cup.

In the semi-final match, Williamson led squad scored 152 runs as Daryl Mitchell slammed half-ton and a 46-run knock from skipper Kane Williamson.

In pursuit, Pakistan openers created history by becoming the first pair to share three-century partnerships in T20 World Cups.

Babar and Rizwan shared a 105-run stand against the Black Caps in the semi-final of the mega event to set the record.