Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 November 2022

08:16 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs153,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 131,690. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 120,715 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 140,799.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 153,650 PKR 1,740
Karachi PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Islamabad PKR 153,700 PKR 1,740
Peshawar PKR 153,740 PKR 1,740
Quetta PKR 153,790 PKR 1,740
Sialkot PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Attock PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Gujranwala PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Jehlum PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Multan PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Bahawalpur PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Gujrat PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Nawabshah PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Chakwal PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Hyderabad PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Nowshehra PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Sargodha PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Faisalabad PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740
Mirpur PKR 153,600 PKR 1,740

